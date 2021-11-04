Will BTS Attend And Perform At The 2021 American Music Awards In-person This Year?

2021 American Music Awards will be airing live from Los Angeles on November 21. With the decrease in COVID cases, many celebrities will be in attendance, allowing the Hollywood industry to return to normalcy. Rapper and singer Cardi B will take on the stage to host and help hand out awards to the biggest stars of the music industry.

However, many fans globally are hoping to see the South Korean boy band, BTS. The K-pop group has been nominated for three categories- Artist of the Year, Favourite duo or group, and Favourite pop song for Butter.

Will BTS perform at the 2021 American Music Awards?

The Bangtan Boys have a vibrant history with the AMAs as the group made their US TV debut performing DNA at the AMAs in the year 2017. Since then, the K-pop group has been nominated for over nine awards, and of the six nominations before 2021, they have won every last one. This is the first time that the musicians are nominated for the main award, i.e. Artist of the Year, which is considered to be the biggest award of the night.

BTS has created a history as the first K-pop artist ever to be nominated for Artist of the Year at the AMAs. Thus, it would be historical if the group manages to take home the award. BTS ARMY has been hoping that the group will be attending the award ceremony in person.

Since the outbreak of COVID in the month of March 2020, BTS has attended a few awards shows virtually adhering to the COVID safety measures that restricted their ability to travel internationally. The Butter artist has performed virtually from South Korea at the 2020's AMAs, the 2021 Grammys, and the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

However, the AMAs could mark BTS' first in-person award show appearance ever since they attended the Grammy Awards in person in the month of February last year. The seven-member band were able to travel to the US for the first time in over a year in September this year to participate in the United Nations General Assembly which was held in New York. The group has now also scheduled their forthcoming Permission to Dance concerts which consists of four shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2.

This means that BTS is not only willing to make the trip to the US, but could also easily add the AMAs to their packed schedule. The award show is just a week before the stadium show, thus, chances are that the performers would be attending the prestigious award ceremony. However, the official confirmation is yet to be announced. Many fans are speculating the boys will be performing their ultra-successful tracks like Butter, Permission to Dance and others.

Image: Instagram/@bighitofficial