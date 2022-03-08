Will BTS Perform At Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox's Wedding? Rapper Reveals His Plan

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly recently dished on his wedding plans with fiancée Megan Fox. The duo, who are dating since 2020, recently announced their engagement as they shared a video of the rapper proposing to the Transformers actor. Although the couple is yet to reveal their wedding plans, fans are expecting nothing short of a spectacle for the ceremony.

Recently, the Tickets to My Downfall rapper made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about his planned wedding ceremony with Megan Fox. During the conversation, he talked about if BTS would make a special appearance at his nuptials to perform.

Will BTS perform at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's wedding?

As per Daily Mail, the 31-year-old rapper played a round of 'Burning Questions' with Ellen where he was asked to reveal the name of the boyband he would like to have at his wedding to perform. Promptly answering the question, Kelly said, ''Which boyband am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC,'' However, he further elaborated his answered and hinted at possibly booking the South Korean septet for the ceremony.

He said, ''But which boyband do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS,'' The rapper also recounted the time he met the band by saying, ''I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come''. Meanwhile, BTS is currently busy preparing for their upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul from March 10 to March 13.

More on Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Megan Fox took to her Instagram to share the video where Machine Gun Kelly went down on his knees to pop the question. She wrote, ''In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma...".

''Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood (sic)''

