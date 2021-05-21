Will Harry Styles Perform At Billboard Music Awards 2021? Here Are The Details

The Billboard Awards 2021 are one of the most anticipated awards shows in the music industry. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton serve as the executive producers of this year's awards. Not only do the fans delight in watching their favourite artists win this award but they also look forward to watching them perform. With Harry Styles securing two nominations at BBMAs 2021, his fans were eager to know if he was going to perform on the prestigious stage as well.

Will Harry Styles perform at the Billboard Awards 2021?

The nominees of this award show have been announced last month. But Billboard is yet to release the list of all the artists who are going to perform at the show. As much as Harry Styles' fans are anticipating his performance, they will have to wait for an official confirmation regarding this. But the Canadian singer The Weeknd has been confirmed to be performing at the show.

Harry Styles BBMAs 2021 nomination categories

The English singer-songwriter has bagged two nominations this year. One being in the Top Radio Songs Artists wherein his fellow nominees are Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, and the other being in the Top radio Song category for his track Adore You. His fellow nominees in this categories include Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth for his song I Hope, Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy, Dua Lipa for her track Don’t Start Now and The Weeknd for Blinding Lights.

Harry Styles' Billboard chartbusters

The 27-year-old singer marked his debut on the Billboard charts with his second album Fine Line. The fourth track from the album titled Watermelon Sugar ranked first at the Billboard Hot 100. He also bagged the Chart Achievement Award at the Billboard Awards in 2020. The winners in this category are chosen based on the fan votes a particular artist has received.

Harry Styles' popular songs

The former One Direction bandmate released his first solo single in 2017 titled Sign Of The Times. The track has 802 million views on YouTube. Some of his other hit songs are Watermelon Sugar that has 223 million views, Adore You has 238 million views, Golden has 131 million and Falling has 100 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Image- Still from Watermelon Sugar song

