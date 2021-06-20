Will Smith Took Lessons To Solve Rubik's Cube Under 2 Minutes For 'Pursuit Of Happyness'

Will Smith gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of a homeless salesman, Chris Gardner, in the 2006 American biographical drama film The Pursuit of Happyness. The movie is based on the best-selling 2006 memoir of the same name written by Gardner with Quincy Troupe. It is based on Gardner's nearly one-year struggle being homeless with his son. The movie also marked Will Smith's son Jaden Smith's debut in the film as he played Gardner's son, Christopher Jr. For his performance in The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Actor. But, did you know that Will Smith actually took lessons to solve the Rubix's cube in 2 minutes for a particular scene in the movie?.

Will Smith took a special lesson to solve the Rubix cube

Upon its release in 2006, Will Smith garnered universal acclaim. In one of the scenes, Smith's character solves the Rubix's Cube and in under two minutes at the back of a taxi impresses his future boss. As per IMDb, for the scene, Smith took the help of a professional to learn the skill. Speedcubing champions like Tyson Mao, Toby Mao, and Lars Petrus were appointed to teach Will Smith to solve a Rubik's Cube in under two minutes for the particular scene.

Will Smith voices support for Naomi Osaka

Tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tennis tournament the French Open, then her official said she will be out also from the Berlin tournament. She cited her mental health as one of the reasons to withdraw, she was heavily criticized for her decision and was even fined a hefty sum. Many celebs and fellow players voiced their support, amongst them was Will Smith. Smith voiced his support by writing "Hey Naomi, you are right, they are wrong, I am with you" on a blank paper and posted the message on his Instagram.

On the work front, Will Smith will be next seen in the biographical sports drama, King Richard. The movie is based on the real-life events of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Smith will be playing the role of Williams.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.