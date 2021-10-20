Willy Wonka Songwriter Leslie Bricusse Passed Away At 90; Joan Collins Pays Last Respects

Two-time Academy Award-winning songwriter and lyricist, Leslie Bricusse passed away on Tuesday morning, October 19, 2021. The Hollywood veteran was 90 years old. He was known for composing the music of films, including Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory and Doctor Dolittle. His son Adam confirmed the news via Instagram. Several celebrities paid their homage to the late songwriter.

Taking to Instagram, Leslie Bricusse's son Adam shared a series of photos of his father. He penned a note to confirm his death. Adam wrote, "My Dearest Father, passed away peacefully this morning...Please raise a glass for him ...Love .... Forever.... RIP Dad ...." Adam also added a line written by Leslie to the caption. He wrote, "'Sleep in peace when the day is done ... And I’m feeling good .... ' - Feeling Good - Leslie Bricusse." Several celebrities paid their heartfelt tribute and extended condolences to Adam and his family. British singer and songwriter, Julian Lennon wrote, "Oh Adam, I'm so, so sorry... He was a Gentle Giant of a Man, and oh So Talented... Sending much love to You, Your family." Actor Orlando Bloom also paid his respects and wrote, "So sorry Mate. What a legend. Sending so much love." Author Susannah Constatine wrote, "Oh darling. So sorry to see this. He lived life to the absolute fullest with your beloved ma at his side. How lovely that you spent so much time with him. Sending all love, Lefty."

Award-winning actor Joan Collins also paid her tribute to the late songwriter. The Hollywood veteran shared a photo with Bricusse via Facebook. In the caption, she mentioned some of Bricusse's accomplished work. She wrote, "One the giant songwriters of our time, writer of Candyman Ggoldfinger amongst so many other hits, and my great friend Leslie Bricusse has sadly died today". "He and his beautiful Evie have been in my life for over 50 years. I will miss him terribly, as will his many friends," she added.

Bricusse was known for several classic songs of his era. Some of his hits include Mr Chips, Beyond The Rainbow, and two songs for the James Bond franchise, Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice. His music career spanned over 45 years.

Image: AP