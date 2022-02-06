When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai’ in 1977, she probably would not have imagined that her voice would not only be her identity but a whole nation’s.

Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday following a multiple organ failure at the age of 92, had said she remembers vividly the day she did the playback for the song.

In an interview with PTI in 2021, Mangeshkar said she still remembers how veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar’s words ‘meri awaaz hi pehchan hai’ from the song Naam Gum Jaayega in his 1977 directorial Kinaara came to reflect her own journey in music.

“Everyone in the country knows that Gulzar sahab writes beautifully. He also speaks beautifully. When I was singing (this song), he came to me and gently said, ‘Meri awaaz hi pehchan hai aur ye hai pehchan’. He said something like this. But later, I also started saying that ‘my voice is my identity’. And now whoever sings that song or writes about me says those lines,” Mangeshkar had said.

But apart from making an identity with her soulful voice, her contribution to the industry was such that imagining Indian cinema and movies without Mangeshkar cannot be comprehended. That was her legacy to the art, that generations after generations will continue to hum- the haunting loneliness of ‘Lag ja gale’, the declaration of both love and war in ‘Pyaar kiya to darna kya’, the aspiration in ’Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai’ to the naughtiness with ‘Baahon me chale aao’.

So it’s only expected that thousands of people lined-up outside the Mumbai hospital and the street outside her residence to pay their last respects to the woman whose voice they woke up to, listened to as they went about their day and as they turned in for the night, their accompaniment for every emotion.

Known as the 'Queen of melody', Mangeshkar began her career as a singer in 1942 and has been credited to have sung 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and others over a period of seven decades.

And to a nation, heartbroken, Mangeshkar’s celestial voice singing ’rahen na rahen ham, mehka karenge…’ will live on and her presence will be felt for generations to come.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7. The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

(With PTI inputs)

