Wiz Khalifa Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Will Spend Time Being 'creative'

See You Again fame rapper Wiz Khalifa recently took to his Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The American rapper announced in a tweet on July 15 that he had contracted the virus and is under home quarantine. He also said that he will be using this time to be creative.

The 33-year-old, taking to the microblogging site reached out to his fans to give a health update. He told the followers that he is feeling healthy and is doing fine. Talking further about his diagnosis, he wrote "Okay loved ones....sooo.....Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while.” He revealed that he is asymptomatic and asked people to stay away from him for a while.



Here is what he said:

Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

In another tweet, the Black and Yellow rapper said that he will be in the house and will be focusing on making new content. He wrote, "While I'm in the house I'll be givin y'all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project.”



While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

Just a few hours after testing positive, Khalifa posted the link to his new video to his "DayToday" series. The video is a highlight video from his shoot in New York. He tweeted, "New DayToday out now with a music video and highlights from my NYC trip."



New DayToday out now with a music video and highlights from my NYC trip

🎬 https://t.co/AsJ9SBsClu pic.twitter.com/CnDAhT2slV — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021





As of now, there is no clarity on whether the rapper was immunized against COVID-19 or not. However, as per experts, those vaccinated can also contract the novel Coronavirus, though their chances of being hospitalised are quite low. Wiz Khalifa is one of the latest celebrities on the list of those who have contracted the virus. Earlier in March, country singer Lauren Alaina was also diagnosed positive for the novel Coronavirus. On March 11 last year, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson were infected.

Wiz Khalifa’s Latest Release

Khalifa released his ‘THE SAGA OF WIZ KHALIFA: (Deluxe) last year in December. The album by the Golden Globe-nominated singer was an instant hit. In the past, Khalifa has given several hit songs including, See you again, Young, Wild and Free & Work Hard, Play Hard.

(Image: Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.