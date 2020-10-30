WizKid Release New Music Album; Dedicates It To The Citizens Of Nigeria

Nigerian singer WizKid recently launched his latest music album with 14 different tracks. He released it on October 29, 2020, and dedicated the album to his native Nigeria as the citizens faced a violent attack recently, which led to the death of several people. WizKid also spoke about this incident in detail when his new album released.

WizKid’s latest- Made in Lagos

WizKid dedicated his album to the people of Nigeria after they faced a violent attack on October 20, 2020, in Lagos by a police team named SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad). Many peaceful protestors died because of police brutality. In a press release, WizKid stated that It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality. He added that he feels unity is the key and the youth of Nigeria need people’s collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening in the country. He also stated that he wants to play his part in the movement for a better Nigeria. And in the end, WizKid gave power to Nigeria and said that they will get through this together with a hashtag #endSARS.

Made in Lagos review

WizKid’s latest album has 14 musical tracks that consist of songs namely Reckless, Ginger (ft. Burna Boy), Longtime (ft. Skepta), Mighty Wine, Blessed (ft. Damian Marley), Smile (ft. H.E.R.), Piece of Me (ft. Ella Mai), No Stress, True Love, Sweet One, Essence, Roma ( ft. Terri), Gyrate and Grace. Many of WizKid’s songs in the tracklist have beats that have the power to energise a person while others are more on the melodious and romantic side. Fans of WizKid have received a perfect blend of the contributions from their favourite singer with some other spectacular artists in collaboration.

Wizkid’s latest

Apart from WizKid's latest, Made In Lagos, the singer has also made a few other studio albums such as Superstar, Ayo and Sounds From The Other Side. WizKid also has a long list of singles in which he is the lead artist. It includes songs such as Show You The Money, Love Me Baby, On Top Your Matter, Don’t Dull and many others.

