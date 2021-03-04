Wolfgang Misses Father Eddie Van Halen As His Song 'Distance' Tops Charts

Wolfgang Van Halen has been making the headlines for quite some time now since the release of his track Distance. It is his first official single which has been getting a lot of recognition all over the world. Wolfgang is the son of legendary rockstar Eddie Van Halen. He passed away last year in October. His son Wolfgang recently gave a tribute to his father and shared that he is missing him. The singer recently released a media statement and shared that his new track Distance has reached the number one spot on rock radio. He also shared that he wishes his dad was here to see all of this.

Wolfgang misses his dad as his song Distance hits #1

The 29-year-old Wolfgang Van Halen made sure that he pays tribute to his father as his song is achieving a huge success. Wolfgang's Distance song reached the top spot in both the MediaBase and BDS Active Radio Charts. In a statement to People, Wolfgang shared that the response to Distance has been incredibly overwhelming. He further thanked the fans for calling and requesting the song and everyone on the radio for playing it and said that it has been more than he could have ever imagined. He then thanked everyone for helping him to get his first number 1 song and wished that his father was here to see it.

Eddie Van Halen's death

Eddie Van Halen passed away last year in October after a long battle with cancer. Wolfgang is Eddie’s only son with his ex wife Valerie Bertinelli. Wolfgang was the youngest member of Val Helen as a bassist prior to the band’s dissolution last year after father Eddie Van Halen's death. In November 2020, Wolfgang started a new band called Mammoth WVH. The band will have their first album out in June this year.

Wolfgang's Distance song

Wolfgang Van Halen had talked about the song Distance and what it means to him during his appearance on the Today show. He had shared that he feels the song is almost like a mantra when someone loses a person that plays a large role in his/her life. Here is a look at Wolfgang's Distance song.

