Woojin, Former Stray Kids Member, Announces Plans For His Solo Debut

Former member of JYP Entertainment boy group, Stray Kids, Woojin is all set to make his debut soon. Why the singer stopped being one of the Stray Kids members has been speculated over, many times. The singer maintained that it was due to "personal reasons", revealing nothing more. However, the singer is now set to make his solo debut under 10x entertainment.

Kim Woojin is extremely popular among the K-pop community. The singer has often been praised for his vocals and different voice. A number of controversies surrounded the singer since his departure, however, Woojin is finally set to make his debut. Kim Woojin's songs as a Stray Kids member include Miroh, Side Effects, I am YOU, My Pace and many more.

Woojin's upcoming solo debut announcement

South Korean artiste, Kim Woojin, released a picture announcing his "pre-debut season," also revealing some of the content that will be released. The artiste made the announcement via his official Instagram handle, in a series of 6 different photos in grid form. The photos come together to form one large picture, featuring his announcement.

In the picture, fans can see a golden sofa along with some chocolate wrappers. The wrappers can be seen sitting next to a newspaper, the headline of which says "DON'T EAT CHOCOLATE!!". The singer also featured some photos of himself on his IG story as well as posts, donning a red and black ensemble which he paired with a shiny black hat.

The photos in the story can be seen featured with the line "Le Chocolatier". Woojin through his latest posts also announced that he would be releasing a visual film, a cover live video and more. The singer has released a visual film, Reflection 反映 and has also uploaded a cover video. In addition, the teaser shared via his Instagram also suggests that much more is to come.

The singer's recent announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, who are impatiently waiting in anticipation for Woojin's upcoming solo debut. In the meantime, Kim Woojin has been communicating with fans via his Spotify podcast titled, WooAlog. The stream and content featured in the daily episodes have reached over 1.6 million followers even before his official solo debut.

Image - Kim Woojin Instagram

