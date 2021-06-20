World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Popular Malayalam Films That Shed Light On The Topic

World Elder Abuse Day 2021 is observed every year on 14 June in order to provide society with an opportunity to receive information on the issue. There have been a couple of Malayalam films that depicted the issue and spoke about the abuse of the elderly. Even one of Jayaram’s films named Manassinakkare showcased the issue in the movie.

Manassinakkare

Released in 2003, the Malayalam family drama film was directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by Ranjan Pramod. The movie consisted of some of the finest actors namely Nayanthara, Jayaram, Sheela, KPAC Lalitha, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Sukumari, Nedumudi Venu, Mammukoya and others. The movie became a huge hit among the viewers as well as critics. Composed by music maestro Illaiyaraaja, the soundtrack of the film was also loved by the audience.

Pani

Directed by Santhosh Mandoor, the movie followed the story of a man whose son makes his mother suffer from fever by making her bathe in oil followed by making her drink tender coconut water in order to steal the land documents. The movie was very well received by the fans and was even screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala. It even received a special mention at the Kerala State Film Awards 2019.

Jalasamadhi

Directed by Venu Nair, the movie showcased MS Bhaskar in the lead role whose performance was highly praised by the audiences as well as the critics. The plot of the film followed the life of a man whose son wanted him dead in order to take over his job. The movie was shot in a small colony of Tamil people set in the Idukki district of Kerala. The movie is based on the practice of senicide which was also practised in other parts of the state.

Idam

Jaya Jose Raj made his directorial debut with the film which he wrote and bankrolled. The movie followed the life of a 70-year-old widow named Bhanu whose sons keep forcing her to sell the ancestral property and divide it between them. As their mother does not agree to sell the property, they plan to send her away to an old-age home.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM MANASSINAKKARE

