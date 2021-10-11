World Mental Health Day: Ariana Grande Pledges Whopping $5 Million In Free Therapy

Ariana Grande took to her social media account on Monday to make an announcement on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. In the caption of her post, she announced that she has joined hands with an online therapy provider and has pledged to donate $5 million in free therapy. The singer and songwriter is well known for her tracks including 7 Rings, Side To Side, Thank U, Next, Rain On Me, Dangerous Woman, and many more.

Ariana Grande donates $5 Million in free therapy

On World Mental Health Day, Ariana Grande took the opportunity to donate a whopping $5 Million in free therapy. In the caption of the post that she uploaded, she acknowledged the 'very real barriers' that individuals come across with regard to seeking mental health resources. She continued in the caption that her gesture was a small one and 'a much larger systemic problem remains'. She also explained her reason for teaming up with the organization. She wrote, "I wanted to do this in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing." She also encouraged her fans and followers to get their first month of therapy with the platform for free. The post she uploaded read, "Spread awareness and sign up for free therapy."

Apart from Ariana Grande, other celebrities who came forward on World Mental Health Day include Maroon 5. The band acknowledged the special day by extending their support to organizations taking steps in the world of children's mental health. They uploaded a video pointing out the issued children and teenagers face as they extended their support to the cause. They mentioned that the organizations they support were 'transforming how young people receive the mental health support they need'. They mentioned that they were making a donation to help in the 'development of behavioural health care'. One of the organizations the band donated to was founded by the mothers of Adam Levine, Beanie Feldstein and Alicia Keys with the aim of getting rid of the stigma surrounding children's mental health.

Today is World Mental Health Day and we support kids' mental health and organizations like @yourmomcares_ and RxWell that are doing innovative, groundbreaking work in transforming how young people receive the mental health support they need. pic.twitter.com/Q7iKfG64PA — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) October 10, 2021

We are donating to help continue the further development of behavioral health care that was not previously available for adolescents. Text maroon5 to 44-321 to help support this cause as well. — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) October 10, 2021

