World Music Day: Ilaiyaraaja Reacts As Fan Breaks Down Listening To 'Kanne Kalaimane'

World Music Day is celebrated every year on June 21 and several actors and singers from the entertainment industry took to social media to celebrate the day today. The music maestro, Ilaiyaraaja who is usually not very active on social media, surprised fans on the special day with an exciting video. He posted a clip on Twitter of himself responding to his fans and followers online, leaving them ecstatic as they wished him a happy World Music Day 2022.

The legendary musician headed to his Twitter account and shared a video, in which he was seen reading and replying to the tweets fans had written to him. A fan mentioned that 'tears started to flow' as they listened to his song Kanne Kalaimane with their eyes closed. They wrote, "Listened to Kanne Kalaimane while closing my eyes, The moment 'kadhal konden kanavinai valarthen' part came, tears started to flow. There is a reason why people call Ilaiyaraaja that God of music." The singer smiled from ear to ear as he read the tweet and revealed that the hit song came together in only about one or two minutes. He mentioned that some songs to 'straight to people's hearts', which is why they get emotional on hearing them. He said, "When I composed this song, the total song came together in just one to two minutes, that's all. Some songs naturally go straight to people's hearts. That is why they shed a tear while listening to such songs."

Watch the video here

A fan also hailed the song Dhanush sang at the singer's concert, Rock with Raaja and hoped it would be released as a single. He graciously congratulated the actor and mentioned that when a composition stays with the audience, it speaks volumes about the artist. He said, "When a composition stays with you, it's not just the tune but the depth of the artist. This is the highest recognition for an artist. I congratulate Dhanush for touching your hearts." Ilaiyaraaja was recently in the news after he was featured in a Netflix clip and added an all-new twist to the hit Stranger Things theme song. He also thanked fans for the love they showered on him for his work in the song through his clip on World Music Day.

Image: Twitter/@Ilaiyaraaja