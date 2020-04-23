World Spanish Language Day: Here Are 4 Spanish Singers You Need To Listen To Right Now!

Spanish songs by some great singers can get you to learn some basic Spanish and enjoy it. There are some famous Spanish singers who gave us a chance to learn the language by listening to some amazingly created songs which had the sole concern of teaching us basic Spanish. Below given are some famous Spanish singers list and also some interesting facts about their singing and songs-

Singers who taught us all we need about Spanish

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias is a well-known singer and is mostly known for his pop music. He is one of the most influential singer/songwriters with the highest success in English/Spanish crossover. Enrique Iglesias, the handsome Spanish-Filipino singer-songwriter is also an actor, and record producer who is regarded as the King of Latin. His Latin pop songs are his personal trademark, and super hits such as "Bailando" or “Hero",

Joaquín Sabina

Joaquín Sabina is one of Spain’s most famous singer-songwriter. He is one of those singers whose music is loved by many. One of his best songs that will especially help you learn some Spanish are “19 días y 500 noches” (“19 Days and 500 Nights”), “Por el bulevar de los sueños rotos” (“Through the Boulevard of Broken Dreams”) and “Quién me ha robado el mes de abril” (“Who Has Stolen the Month of April from Me”). One thing that people love about his lyrics is that when he writes a song, he does not go for the easy line and expression, rather he makes use of his skills as a published poet.

Alejandro Sanz

Alejandro Sánchez Pizarro, known as Alejandro Sanz, is one of those singers every teenage girl was in love within the ’90s. Alejandro Sabina has won a total of 20 Latin Grammy Awards, or Premios Grammy Latino, and three Grammy Awards in his career. His first album was “Los chulos son Pa’ Cuidarlos” (“Cocky Boys Are to Be Taken Care of”) under the name of Alejandro Magno (Alexander the Great) which one you can learn. His three songs deserve a special mention that can help you learn some Spanish that are: “Si tú me miras” (“If You Look at Me”), “Quiero morir en tu veneno” (“I Want to Die in Your Poison”) and, “La Tortura” (“The Torture”), which was a collaboration with Shakira. If you do not know “La Tortura,” you are missing a huge success in Spanish-language music, so here is the song for you to listen to it, watch the music video, and read the lyrics.

Luis Fonsi

Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero is a well-known singer, mostly known for his superbly romantic songs. One of the surprising things to learn about him is that he has also tried acting a few times. It is believed that his music has taught many people the meaning of being romantic. His amazing collaboration with Daddy Yankee, “Despacito” (“Slowly”), was a huge hit worldwide. Two of his songs are highly recommended to listen for those who want to learn some Spanish-language songs: “Si no te hubiera conocido” (“If I Hadn’t Met You”), which is a Latin ballad he sang together with Christina Aguilera, and “The Power of a Broken Heart.”

