Wynonna Judd Reflects On Love, Loss, Grief & Power Of Music After Mom Naomi Judd's Death

Country music icon, Naomi Judd breathed her last on April 30, 2022, and news of her death left her family, friends and fans in shock. The fan-favourite actor-singer passed away due to mental illness which was confirmed by her daughter Ashley Judd on social media. Now, months after losing her mother, the legend's elder daughter and one of the biggest names in the music industry, Wynonna Judd reflected on love, loss, grief and the power of music, stating that her upcoming tour is a big part of her healing process.

Wynonna Judd will begin her tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will be doing 11 shows throughout October. Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, and Trisha Yearwood are a few of the guests who will be with her on stage.

'In death, there is life': Wynonna Judd on mother Naomi Judd's death

As per PEOPLE, the country singer revealed the difficulties that she has been facing in life without Naomi, who passed away at the age of 76. "I'll tell you what I know about death. In death, there is life. I feel both at the same time simultaneously. I feel joy and sorrow. I'm walking in a paradox. I'm literally a walking contradiction. I feel joy. I feel pain. I feel light. I feel dark," she said. She went on to state that many layers of grief remain 'unpredictable'.

Judd further added, "How am I coping? It depends on the [situation]. I'm on the phone talking and all of a sudden I'll just begin to weep. Then 10 minutes later, I'm making dinner and I'm talking to my husband about our date night. Then my granddaughter comes and I cry some more. I cry a lot. That's OK… It doesn't mean it's a sign of weakness."

Opening up about her upcoming tour, the singer called it an opportunity to heal herself. "This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don't know that I am ready to do what I'm about to do, but I think it's going to heal me. I'm teaching what I want to learn, which is how to have peace and joy in a really negative [space]. I want people to know that they're loved. I want people to know that there is hope," she asserted.

Image: Instagram/@WynonnaJudd