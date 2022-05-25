Wynonna Judd Says She Will 'continue To Sing' Post Mother Naomi’s Death; Releases New Song

Post her mother Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna Judd has announced on her social media space that she will continue to sing, therefore releasing her new song. Fan-favourite singer and actor Naomi Judd breathed her last on April 30, 2022, and news of her death left her fans, friends and family in shock. The country music icon passed away due to mental illness with her daughter Ashley Judd confirming the news on social media.

Wynonna Judd says she will 'continue to sing'

On Tuesday, Wynonna Judd took to her Instagram handle to announce that she will keep making music post her mother's demise. The singer even shared that she has teamed up with Waxahatchee for the moving ballad Other Side. Judd wrote in the caption, "In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately. We recorded “Other Side.” in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favourite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness. Other side is out now!

Katie Crutchfield calls Wynonna Judd her 'hero'

The song, Other Side, has been written by Katie Crutchfield along with Judd’s husband, Michael Moser. Calling Judd a hearo, Katie explained how the song began coming together more than 2 years ago. Taking to her Instagram account, she penned a lengthy heartfelt note which read, "I’m happy to share this song I made with my hero & friend @wynonnajudd today I first started working with Wynonna about 2 years ago & I can’t really explain how much our relationship has meant to me. Her talent & presence & personality are all so vibrant & larger than life - but above all else, her desire to be creative & present with the work we did really affected me for the better."

Wynonna and Ashley Judd reveals the reason behind their mother's death

Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd earlier opened up that their mother, Naomi Judd, passed away at age 76 on April 30. Revealing the cause behind her death, Ashley went on to state that Naomi committed suicide following her long struggle with mental illness.

