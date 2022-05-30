Wynonna Judd Says 'This Cannot Be How The Judds Story Ends' After A Month Of Naomi's Death

Popular singer and actor Naomi Judd, who crooned hits as part of the singing duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna, breathed her last on April 30, 2022. The country music icon passed away due to mental illness and her daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news. After a month of the singer's demise, her daughter, Wynonna Judd reflected on her passing away and wrote a heartfelt note on social media.

Wynonna Judd opens up about Naomi Judd's demise

Wynonna Judd recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a note after a month of her mother, Naomi Judd's demise in which she mentioned how she broke down into tears while writing the note. She further opened up about losing her mother to suicide and mentioned how she will not be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. She then stated how this could not be how The Judds story ends and added that though she will not able to do this grieving thing all by herself she will continue to fight for her faith, for herself, for her family and will sing.

The caption read, "Checking in. There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, “No…I just don’t know what to say.” Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, “What do you know?” And I began to cry. WHAT DO I KNOW?? I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends. I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work. I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the “next right thing,” and..." (sic)

Naomi Judd's death

Naomi Judd passed away due to her mental illness and her daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news. She mentioned she and her sister were dealing with 'profound grief' after the death of their 'beautiful mother'. She stated, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

