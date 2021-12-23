Yearender 2021: From 'Permission To Dance' To 'Butter', Most-liked BTS' Songs Of 2021

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS has been reigning over numerous music charts with their song releases this year. Known for their tendency of breaking records and establishing new benchmarks, the band has accumulated a number of accolades and titles to their names in 2021. As the year comes to an end, here are the most liked songs by the South Korean boyband, BTS.

1. Butter

The digital single, Butter was released on May 21, 2021, and immediately blew up overseas for its catchy tune becoming one of the biggest hits over the summer of 2021. The track featured a disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM vibe compelling the listeners to groove to its addictive beat. The song was a major hit among music critics as it topped various charts across the world and went on to top Billboard's Global 200 chart. The band also released a remix of the song by collaborating with the American singer Megan Thee Stallion.

2. Permission to dance

Permission to Dance was released on July 9, 2021, and featured the upbeat dance-pop rhythm. The song debuted at the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 on July 24 and topped in five countries and ten territories. The song was a commercial hit as it went on to top several musical charts. Additionally, the track also became their fourth single to debut at the top spot on the Hot 100. The song brought home eight trophies for the band and triple crown on Inkigayo, a popular Korean music program.

3. My Universe

The band treated their fans with a collaboration with the popular British rock band Coldplay and released My Universe on September 24. The soulful track was the second official single from Music of the Spheres from Coldplay's ninth album. It ended up debuting number one at the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming BTS' sixth US-chart topping song.

4. Film Out

Recorded for their Japanese-language compilation album titled BTS, the Best, Film Out was released on April 2 this year. The song was a huge hit as it topped several music charts in Japan and accumulated an impressive number of digital sales. It also debuted at spot 185 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/Twitter/@BTS_twt