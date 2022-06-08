'Yet To Come' Teaser 2: BTS Drops Individual Clips Of Members From Upcoming Music Video

South Korean boyband BTS is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming highly anticipated album titled Proof. The album will mark the septet's ninth debut anniversary and will reflect on their journey as a band over the years. The anthology album will include many of the popular hits and solos of the members as well as four new songs including the title track Yet To Come.

Set to release on June 10, 2022, Proof will be released along with the music video of the title track. With only two days left for the grand release, the band has now dropped the second teaser of the upcoming music video.

BTS: Yet To Come teaser 2

While the first teaser revealed the first look of the members of this comeback, the second teaser gave them an opportunity to get an up-close look at the septet consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS dropped individual teasers of the members against the background of a desert. While some members held a pensive look on their faces, Jimin, RM and J-Hope were seen flashing a slight smile in the teaser.

Fans were quick to put forward their theories regarding the concept of the music video. ''Yet To Come ( The Most Beautiful Moment ) Official Teaser 1 & 2 feel like they referencing their past eras leading up to proof to make way for new chapter and leaving the past behind but carry the good memories into the future!'' a fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, as per a report from Soompi, two tracks namely Run BTS and Born Singer have been deemed unsuitable for broadcast by KBS. Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), Run BTS, For Youth, and Born Singer were submitted for deliberation out of which, KBS gave a green light to the title track to broadcast. A representative of KBS revealed that the lyrics from the tracks included 'swear words, vulgar words, and crude expressions'.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming album will trace the journey of BTS since their debut and will include some of the big hits including No More Dream, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Idol, BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER, 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) along with demo version of several tracks.

Image: Twitter/@Hanni_7512/TaeTae51664963/GirlWithLuv_24