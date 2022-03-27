Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Winning Praises For His Latest Look; Jazzy B Says 'no Pain, No Gain'

Celebrities often face ups and downs in their career, and Yo Yo Honey Singh too faced one such setback when he was at the peak of his career. The rapper-music composer went through a sabbatical of two years in the middle of the last decade as he dealt with alcoholism and health issues, both physical and mental.

He reportedly gained weight due to the medicines he was taking for his recovery. It is said that the Sunny Sunny artist's weight had even touched 120 kilos at that time.

The musician then returned and was back to delivering chartbusters again. He has also been working on his fitness since then. If his latest photos are anything to go by, the results are there for everyone to see. Yo Yo Honey Singh is flaunting his leaner and muscular physique and praises are flowing in from not just netizens, but also celebrities.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's new look is impressing celebrities and netizens

Yo Yo Honey is not one of the most active celebrities on social media and his posts are largely related to his work. His number of posts over the first two months of the year were minimal, but he has shared multiple posts this month, right from performing at a Holi party to conveying his greeting for the festival with a picture.

Not just has the frequency of his posts increased, but the change of attires too was evident. From wearing oversized black T-shirts, he was flaunting his muscular but leaner physique through sleeveless outfits now.

In one of his recent pictures where he informed fans of his concert in Hyderabad, one could see his ripped physique, and his effort on his fitness seemed to be paying dividends.

Musicians like Juggy D and Jazzy B praised his look, sharing that he was 'looking good' and that there was 'no pain, no gain.'

Yo Yo Honey Singh on the professional front

Yo Yo Honey Singh had multiple releases last year, which included singles like Saiyaan Ji, Modern Ranjha, Kanta Laga, Boom Boom, Gaddi Neevi. The track Saiyaan Ji even hit the 500-million views mar on YouTube.

Image: Instagram/@yoyohoneysingh