Yo Yo Honey Singh Quiz: Take This Quiz On His Birthday To Check How Well You Know Him

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry over the last few years. He is being regarded as one of the top rappers in business and has released several hits over the years. The singer has also found himself in the middle of a few controversies in the past. He was briefly out of action for a while, but has been making his way back in composing music for films. The rapper has created his loyal fan base during the course of his career, especially among the younger audience. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a quiz about the lesser known facts of Yo Yo Honey Singh for all of his fans.

Yo Yo Honey Singh quiz

1. Which of the following movies is Honey Singh’s Punjabi debut film?

Mirza - The Untold Story

The Xpose

Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22

Boss

2. Which of the following albums went on to become the highest grossing Punjabi album of all time?

Desi Kalakar

International Villager

Alfaaz – The Boy Next Door

The Next Level

3. Where was Yo Yo Honey Singh born?

Jalandar, Punjab

Amritsar, Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Patiala, Punjab

4. Which among these films includes his debut song in Bollywood?

Shakal Pe Mat Ja

Mastan

Cocktail

Chennai Express

5. Honey Singh charged a massive amount of Rs. 70 lakhs for a song in a film, which made it the highest amount paid to a song artist in Bollywood. For which film did he charge this amount?

Shakal Pe Mat Ja

Mastan

Cocktail

Chennai Express

6. Which was the very first song of Yo Yo Honey Singh?

Blue Eyes

Brown Rang

Glassy

Angrezi Beat

7. Which of these is his first single music video?

Lak 28 Kudi Da

Begani Naar

Brown Rang

High Heels

8. Which among these is his first music album?

The Beat

Surma

Peshi

The Next Level

9. For which of these songs did Honey Singh win the MTV VMAI award for the Best Indie Artist?

Brown Rang

Blue Eyes

High Heels

Glassy

10. Which of these happens to be Honey Singh’s Bollywood debut film?

Mirza - The Untold Story

The Xpose

Chennai Express

Boss

Answers: