'You All Over Me' And 10 Other Taylor Swift Songs That Should Be Part Of Your Playlist

Taylor Swift has proven her lyrical prowess countless. Her recent single, You All Over Me was an example of the same. But this song from Taylor Swift’s From The Vault section, is not the only song Swifties went gaga over. Since started her singing career as a country performer, her songs and lyrics have “enchanted” people across the globe.

10 Taylor Swift songs that need to be on your playlist

1. All Too Well

Just like You All Over Me, All Too Well is also a song that deals with heartbreak and pain. All Too Well is considered to be one of Taylor Swift’s best songs. The song narrates a love story that began as a dream but ended as a nightmare. No wonder to this day, Swifties get excited to see Taylor Swift perform this emotional track live from her album Red.

2. Blank Space

Blank Space is another song that you need to add to your playlist along with Taylor Swift’s You All Over Me. The song cemented Taylor Swift’s position as a pop singer and helped her gain numerous awards. The song’s lyrics, “’Cause darling I am a nightmare dressed like a daydream” has gone to become another example of Taylor Swift’s fabulous songwriting expertise.

3. Exile ft. Bon Iver

Exile ft. Bon Iver was not a single from folklore, yet quickly became a fan favourite. Bon Iver’s deep baritone voice and Taylor’s voice singing from a female perspective provides this song a magical touch. Just like All Too Well and You All Over Me, this Taylor Swift deals with a relationship that was once blossoming but has now withered away.

4. Delicate

Delicate is an upbeat yet soulful track from Taylor Swift’s album, Reputation. In the song, a woman talks about her insecurities and the burden she carries on her shoulders and will this new relationship crumble due to it. Many fan theories suggest that Taylor projected her personal insecurities in this track as she began dating her now-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

5. Champagne Problems

Champagne Problems seems like a sister of All Too Well. A rejected proposal, a broken heart, and people gossiping around in silence, that’s the story narrated in the track. This song was a part of Taylor Swift’s album evermore. Even though it was not a single, it quickly became a fan-favourite all thanks to Taylor’s songwriting expertise.

6. Tolerate it

A healthy relationship involves two people, but some relationships involve only one as the other one is simply chooses to “tolerate it”. This is the same case with this song from the evermore album. Watch the Tolerate it music video below.

7. Begin Again

Begin Again, as the title suggests, is a track that highlights the positivity in a new relationship. Taylor Swift’s You All Over Me and Begin Again are on the opposite spectrum. This song went on to become a single from the album Red and is still receives immense love from Taylor’s fans.

8. Love Story

Love Story is a lyrical take on the Romeo & Juliet tale. The song catapulted Taylor Swift to global success. No wonder, she ended up re-connecting with her fans for re-recorded albums by re-releasing this song as a homage to her fans.

9. August

August is one of the three songs from the love triangle that featured on Taylor Swift’s album folklore. The song narrates the tale of a teenage girl being in love with a guy who is in love with a girl named Betty.

10.Shake It Off

Shake It Off is another fan-favourite song that continues to be played at every Taylor Swift concert. This pop track from Taylor Swift’s 1989 album is not only a lyrically genius track but also spreads the message about loving yourself regardless of the circumstances.

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram