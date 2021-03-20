Young Buck Reveals His Beef With 50 Cent Was Staged; Know The Reason And Who Planned It

Young Back and 50 Cent have been fighting with each other for the last three years. They have been sharing disrespectful posts about one another on social media. However, Buck has shocked the fans with his recent revelation that his beef with 50 Cent was all planned and they actually do not have any grudges.

Young Buck says beef with 50 Cent was staged

Young Buck recently came live on his Instagram handle and interacted with some fans. During the live session, he claimed that his feud with his former G-unit partner 50 Cent was made up. The reason behind Young Buck and 50 Cent’s beef was revealed to play the social media users and gain Buck respect. Hotnewhiphop.com caught the conversation.

Young Back said, “We playing that sh*t. We ain't got no motherf**king beef. You understand me? That's what you motherf**kers get 'cause you motherf**kers are always chasing this beef s**t, and then we done played y'all motherf**king a**. Whole time, bro. Whole time, y'all thinking whatever the f**k y'all thinking. So really, we win. 'Cause we made all you motherf**kers think that it's beef and we don't like each other. I just got off the phone with the n***a. We just shot a video yesterday. About to drop it and give it to the world. I just want y'all to understand one thing, man. That's what you motherf**kers get, man. This social media s**t got you people f**ked up. Y'all got played this time.”

The idea for Young Buck and 50 Cent’s beef was made by the latter artist. Buck disclosed that Fif was the mastermind behind the entire fake feud. Recalling their initial conversation Young Buck asserted that, “We sat down and master-planned this s**t out. 50 was like, 'I'ma say all kinds of s**t about you, n***a. I'ma make them f**king hate you. Then you gone make them love you again. I just followed the n***a plan and then, all of a sudden, I guess the n***a was right because they love me again. And I did it... I made them love me again.”

Although the Young Buck and 50 Cent’s beef has turned out be fake, it has also excited many fans. This gives the two popular artists a chance to reunite again. Their G-unit group could probably make a comeback again. Fans are hoping for their return together.

Promo Image Source: buckshotz And 50cent Instagram