YouTuber Shows How BTS Member Jimin Would Sound As A Bollywood Singer; ARMY Reacts

BTS enjoys a massive fan following in India. Fans, termed as ARMY, make sure to cheer their idols by one or the other way on social media. Numerous fan videos are suffering on different social media platforms which sees BTS members either singing Bollywood songs or grooving to the same.

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Anshuman Sharma has shared a clip of BTS member Jimin in which he is seen singing in Hindi, therefore garnering several exciting reactions from BTS fans in India.

Youtuber Anshuman Sharma shares a video of BTS' Jimin singing a Hindi song

Anshuman Sharma took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring Jimin. The Youtuber merged one of Jimin's videos with some Hindi lyrics and made a song. He wrote in the caption, "If Jimin was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Jimin biased. This one was a little more challenging than the previous ones, so thank y'all for being so patient with me. You guys are the best! Follow me if you haven't already! Save & Share this for more! Ps- Should I keep continuing this series?#bts #bangtan #jiminedit #jimin #anshumansharma #forV #방탄 #방탄소년단 #Desimys #박지민 #지민 #BTSJimin #IndianArmys #BtsIndianArmy #bangtansonyeondan j.m @bts.bighitofficial (sic)".

ARMY can't get over the surprise, says 'Pure MAGIC'

As soon as he shared the video on the photo-blogging site, ARMY gave instant reactions with one saying, "Bro, please this is freaking good!!! You just made my day bro!!! I'm screaming!!!!!!! Thank you so much!!! (sic)"; another fan quipped that he was making the ARMY very happy. A third fan wrote, "I loved it Sir!! Waiting for BTS to sing in Hindi for real". One user commented, "OMG!!!!! When angelic voice meets @anshuman.sharma1 !!! Pure MAGIC", and several others requested Anshuman to make such videos on regular basis.

Anshuman shares a clip of BTS' Jungkook singing in Hindi

This is not the first time that Anshuman has shared such a video, earlier too, he dropped a clip featuring V and Jungkook singing in Hindi. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope you'll dig it!" He further added, "I tried to fit all the members but it was impossible to do in one edit, let me know if you want me to do the others".

(Image: @anshuman.sharma1/Instagram)