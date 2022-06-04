YoYo Honey Singh Experiences 'moment Of His Life' With AR Rahman At IIFA 2022; Watch

As numerous artists from the entertainment industry attended the star-studded IIFA 2022 in Dubai, glimpses of the same recently emerged on social media. As Yo Yo Honey Singh performed at the IIFA 2022, he experienced a memorable fan moment with music maestro AR Rahman. The rapper took to social media to share a video clip of the same and revealed that it was the moment of his life. Take a look at the video ahead.

Honey Singh takes a bow in front of music maestro AR Rahman

Honey Singh recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip on his Instagram story from the IIFA 2022 being held in Dubai. The video depicts how Honey Singh bows down in front of AR Rahman while performing at the IIFA 2022. The video further depicts how the music maestro shakes hands with the rapper in a humble manner. While sharing the video, Honey Singh expressed his reaction to meeting AR Rahman and wrote ‘Moment of my life with AR Rahman Sir.’ Take a look-

On the other hand, AR Rahman spoke about the huge loss that the industry has witnessed while addressing the sudden demise of singer KK. While addressing a question about losing some legends, the music composer said, "We lost many people. Lossing musicians are very very cruel because they take you to another space, so I am really sad about losing Lata Ji, KK, and SP Balasubrahmanyam Ji. The list goes on but I think the world is societal and it keeps going on."

IIFA returned after two years of a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 22nd edition of the show will be hosted by Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Instituted in 2000, the ceremony is held in different countries around the world every year. Known to be one of the most glamorous award shows, IIFA will go on for two days and will see performances of stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and more. The main IIFA event on June 4 will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and more. The IIFA Rocks event, which will take place on June 3, will see Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana turn hosts.

