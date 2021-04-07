Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree's Unique Wedding Video Trends Online; Watch

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who tied the knot with choreographer and dancer Dhanashree Verma in December 2020 released his wedding video on Saturday, April 3. He shared his wedding video on all his social media platforms with the caption, "when two hilarious energetic people come together." His wife Dhanashree uploaded the video on her YouTube channel while writing, "We are extremely happy to be sharing our beautiful moments with you guys :) We really hope this video makes your day and leaves a smile on your faces Marriage is a beautiful bond of beautiful souls coming together, all we got to say is that love each other, understand and respect each other. Life is truly beautiful. Love, Dhana and Yuzi" The video has since then gone viral and has been trending on the video-sharing platform.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's wedding video goes "Viral"

Yesterday on April 6, Viral Bhayani shared a snippet of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's wedding video on his Instagram space and wrote that the cool video has gone viral and is trending on Youtube. The video shows Yuzvendra making witty jokes and comments cracking his fans up. Shot by The Wedding Story, the video shows the couple teasing each other by sharing funny stories about each other, dancing and grooving to songs and all in all having a fun time together.

Netizens react to Yuzi and Dhana's video

The video has crossed more than 6.8 million views on Youtube as of now and is currently trending at number #46 on the platform. The netizens were impressed by Yuzi's sense of humour and commented on Viral Bhayani's post and on the YouTube video saying his humour is unmatchable. Fans also commented on how adorable the couple looks together and dropped comments like "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi." Dhanashree thanked her viewers for all the love and dropped a comment about the same on the comment section of her Youtube video. Read some of the comments right below.

Yuzevendra Chahal's latest match updates

Chahal played three matches in the recently concluded five-match T20 series that India played against England and won by 3-1. Yuzvendra will now be seen in IPL which commences on April 9 playing for Bangalore. His team will be taking on defending champions Mumbai in the season opener.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Screenshot from Dhanshree's Youtube Video)

