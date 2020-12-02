Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiancee Dhanashree Verma's 'Shona Shona' Dance Video Goes Viral; Watch

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee and dancer Dhanashree Verma has joined hundreds and thousands of 'Instagram Reels' creators to share her dance version of Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's newly-released song Shona Shona. Dhanashree collaborated with chef Meggha Joshii to flaunt her graceful dance moves yet again as they shook a leg to the tunes of the trending dance number. The dancer-chef duo twinned in black for their first-ever 'Reel' collaboration and their Shona Shona dance video was quick to go viral on Instagram.

Dhanashree has a fun time dancing to Neha Kakkar's Shona Shona

Yesterday, i.e. December 1, 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee kicked off the first day of this year's last month with a bang with her first dance video of the month. Dhanashree Verma collaborated with Femme Foodies winner and makeup artist Meggha Joshii to churn out a fun dance video for Instagram Reels. Dhanashree and Meggha decided to join the bandwagon of several creators who have been sharing their dance versions to Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's trending peppy track Shona Shona.

In the video shared by her, the YouTuber-dancer twinned with her chef-partner in an all-black outfit to flaunt her dancing skills and is also seen having the time of her life shooting the Instagram Reel. Posting the video with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote, "Hey Shona... Shona! Some Quick reels for you guys @chefmeghajoshi this is good for a first-timer hehe (sic)".

Check out Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Reel below:

As soon as the video was shared by the 24-year-old, it was soon to go viral on Instagram. In less than 15 hours from posting, Dhanushree's video has garnered over a whopping 1.1 million views and 214k likes with more than 700 comments. Netizens were all-praise about her IG Reel and had all nice things to say about the video in the comment section of the post.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Meanwhile, Neha and Tony's Shona Shona music video starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is still one of the trending videos on YouTube. The music video of the peppy number was released on November 25, 2020. In a week, it has received over 33 million views on YouTube alone.

Take a look:

