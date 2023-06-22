Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin's Band Shakti To Release Studio Album After 45 Years

Shakti, the band formed by Zakir Hussain and John McLaughlin, is set to release a studio album after a remarkable 45-year hiatus. As they approach their 50th anniversary, the cross-cultural band has announced the upcoming release of their new album. This news comes just before Shakti embarks on a tour starting at the end of June, marking their first tour in 18 years and making it a highly anticipated event.

3 things you need to know

Since its inception in 1974, Shakti has been known for infusing an Indian touch into acoustic music with influences from jazz.

The band originally consisted of Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, Indian violinist L Shankar, and Ghatam player TH Vinayakam.

The new album features contributions from Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, V Selvaganesh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ganesh Rajagopalan.

Shakti prepares to release the album 'This Moment'

The official website of Shakti announced the upcoming release of their album titled This Moment. This album marks their return after a gap of nearly 45 years. The ongoing US tour is a tribute and celebration of this momentous effort.

(Shakti | Image: Shakti 50)

According to the official website, This Moment will bring together "the great Ragas of North and South India with a chromaticism born of jazz and the blues..." McLaughlin's contributions offer speed and precision, while Hussain and Vinayakram's parts create breathing space between the melodies. The album promises to be a complex and refreshing musical offering by Shakti.

Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan reflect on Shakti's musical journey

Zakir Hussain intriguingly described Shakti playing together as "climbing Everest from different angles", capturing the essence of the unique yet familiar experience. Shankar Mahadevan shared that This Moment was a cross-global effort, sparked during the pandemic. Each member would work on their respective piece and share it on a common Dropbox, which would then be expanded upon by other members. This Moment will be released on CDs and Vinyl LPs starting June 23, and it will also be available on Spotify India.