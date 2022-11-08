Zayn Malik Asks UK PM Rishi Sunak To Expand Free School Meals For All Children In Poverty

British singer Zayn Malik recently drew UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attention to providing all children living in poverty with free school meals. In his letter to Sunak, Zayn Malik also mentioned that he relied on free school lunches as a child growing up in Bradford. He further interested him with some statistics surrounding the children living in poverty and missing out on free school meals.

Malik recently became an ambassador for the Food Foundation and is currently working on its Feed the Future campaign. He shared his letter to share his concern about the "struggles children are living through because of the cost-of-living crisis" and asked him to expand free school meals.

In his letter, Malik mentioned that as of September 2022, four million children in the UK live in households that experience food poverty. He added that 800,000 children in the country miss out on a free school meal despite living in poverty. Malik added, "These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can’t afford to buy lunch."

Malik continued to share his experience of the stigma surrounding food insecurity. He wrote, "They are also feeling shame, which is directly impacting their physical and mental health. I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first-hand, as growing up in Bradford, I relied on free school meals. I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity." Malik added, "My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."

Zayn Malik suggests the benefits of free school meal expansion

The former One Director member further gave some suggestions for providing all children with free meals. He wrote, "As I see it, extending the current threshold and giving Free School Meals to children from families on Universal Credit would be the best way to reach those who need it most." He mentioned how a free meal would greatly help children as it would guarantee a nutritious lunch every day at school. He added how it would also be a relief to parents who are struggling to provide their children with meals.

Malik asked the UK's PM to "act in good conscience and commit in your Budget on 17th November to giving all children living in poverty a Free School Meal." Sharing his letter, he wrote, "No child should have to suffer the trauma and stigma of hunger & poverty. We want every child to grow up healthy to lead productive lives. I am calling on @10DowningStreet to expand FreeSchoolMeals to every child in poverty in England." Many fans supported Malik's plea via the comment section

