Zayn Malik Croons One Direction's Song 'Night Changes'; Fans Root For Band's Reunion

Zayn Malik has again grabbed headlines for his amazing rendition of former band One Direction's song Night Changes. The pop star, who has previously also crooned the group's single You & I in one of his videos, left fans gushing over him with another surprise.

The latest monochromatic clip showcased Zayn rocking a bandana and flaunting his arm tattoos as he kept the camera close while singing Night Changes, which came as the second single from the group’s fourth studio album Four in 2014. One Direction, which also comprised Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, was the most sought-after band up until Zayn left it in 2015.

Zayn Malik croons One Direction's Night Changes in latest clip

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 16, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker dropped a 30-second long clip of him singing a portion from the track. Take a look.

Reacting to the video, fans dropped comments like, "Omg my ears are blessed," "zayn singing 1D songs in 2022 is literally the best thing that could ever happen," and "Morning with zayn's vocals! What else u want to get started," among other things. Others also said they hoped for the band to reunite.

This comes months after Zayn uploaded a brief clip of him singing the band's 2013 hit single You & I, which was a part of their third studio album Midnight Memories.

It has been almost 7 years since Zayn parted ways with the boy band to have ‘some private time out of the spotlight’ in 2015. At that time, Zayn took to social media to announce his departure, further apologizing to any of his fans for upsetting them.

“My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologise to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart," he wrote.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VALTOMMOX)