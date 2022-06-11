While fans have been waiting for the former boyband One Direction to reunite, singer Zayn Malik left many squealing with joy via his latest Instagram post. Malik uploaded a brief clip of him singing the band's 2013 hit single You & I, which came as a part of their third studio album Midnight Memories. One Direction, which also comprised Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, was the most sought-after band up until Zayn quit it in 2015.

Zayn's clip has now been making rounds on the internet, with netizens calling him the 'king of vocals' while also expressing disbelief at hearing him sing his band's track.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, June 11, Zayn dropped the 8-second long monochrome video, where he's seen singing the track on a high note with finesse. Take a look.

The clip has been making rounds on the internet, with one Twitter user writing, "I cannot believe zayn malik..THEE zayn malik just acknowledged one direction in the year of 2022……" Another user mentioned how Malik, with his recent clip, has revived their lost hope for One Direction to reunite in 2022. "Never thought i would hear zayn malik do his iconic you and i note in 2022 BUT IT JUST HAPPENED," one netizen stated.

i cannot believe zayn malik..THEE zayn malik just acknowledged one direction in the year of 2022…… pic.twitter.com/fpP211rM4W — deri (@confrmationnn) June 11, 2022

i would’ve laughed in your face if you told me even just hours ago that zayn malik was about to post a video of him singing you & i in 2022 — victoria 🎈⚡️LT2(?) (@daydreamvic) June 11, 2022

never thought i would hear zayn malik do his iconic you and i note in 2022 BUT IT JUST HAPPENED — may²⁸ (@stylinarts) June 11, 2022

Malik was recently dragged by his former bandmate Liam Payne during the latter's interview with Logan Paul on a podcast. While talking about Zayn, Liam stated, "Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them.”

Liam also went on to narrate a backstage altercation with an unnamed bandmate, claiming that the member 'threw him up a wall'. In his response, Liam said he mentioned, "'If you don't remove those hands, there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again.'"

