Zayn Malik Looks Unrecognisable In Beard In Latest Post After Month-long Instagram Hiatus

British popstar Zayn Malik has returned to Instagram after a hiatus of over a month. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter dropped an obscure selfie picture on the photo-sharing site. The 'One Direction' alum can be seen showing off a major facial hair transformation, debuting a new beard in his latest post. Check out the post below.

Zayn Malik debuts beard in latest Instagram post

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Dusk till Dawn singer posted a snap where he can seen flaunting his signature scruff, which looked noticeably longer than usual as he rocked a pair of sunglasses from his collaboration with Arnette. He donned a leather bomber jacket with a knitted sweater. Even though, Malik did not pen a caption with his selfie, the post has garnered over six million likes so far.

"Love the new look," a netizen commented, while another one raved, "True beauty." A user wrote, "nothing better than waking up to thissssss." Another one quipped, "Are u seriously 29?"

The post comes four months after he parted ways with Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares 15-month-old daughter Khai. The news of the split followed allegations that the Pillowtalk singer and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were involved in a family dispute. Malik was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving Yolanda into a dresser, and 'causing mental anguish and physical pain.'

According a report by TMZ, the singer, however, pleaded no contest to the charge and denied 'striking' the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Amid the allegations, Malik also shared an official statement on social media. The statement reads, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

The couple dated off and on beginning in January 2016. The former pair announced Gigi's pregnancy in April 2020 and they welcomed their daughter, Khai, in September that year. Meanwhile, ever since their split, Gigi has also changed her look. In late November, the 26-year-old supermodel turned her hair locks into blonde again after going auburn earlier this year.

Furthermore, this is not the first hair transformation for Malik. Check out the looks that he has rocked over the years, below.

Image: Instagram/@zayn