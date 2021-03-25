Zayn Malik Names His Favorite One Direction Member And It's Not Who You Think

English singer and former boy band member, Zayn Malik recently gave an interview for his recent collaboration with Ingrid Michaelson titled To Begin Again. The singer has recently been on a spree of interviews to promote his latest collab. He appeared on SiriusXM's Debatable and discussed many things including "friendly competition" and former band member Niall Horan's music which he thought was the best amongst all the members, including himself.

During the interview, Zayn Malik was asked by the host that in the back of his mind if he was comparing himself to other One Direction members, "Who would be number 2?". Malik quickly laughed at the question and said "can i ask you a question first? who's number 1 on that list?" to which the host responded enthusiastically saying "Zayn baby". Malik laughed at this interaction at first and tried to brush it off by mentioning how it wouldn't be right for him to rank the members of the band since he was a part of it. When the interviewer prodded him a little more, Zayn talked about how he doesn't entertain these things and that's not what it is for him. He also added that there was "no comparison".

More on the interview with SiriusXM

The interviewers then discussed how they loved the fact that the members of 1D were now making such different music and doing something in their own "lanes". Zayn then seemed to change his mind about the previous question and said, "I’ll tell you what. Niall‘s my favourite. How about that? There you go. Niall makes the best music. There you go". When asked if Niall Horan makes music "even better than Zayn?", Malik responded saying, "Yeah, we'll say that. He makes better music than me. Yeah, I’m a Niall fan", making the hosts burst out laughing.

Interestingly, Zayn Malik, during 1D's concert film documentary titled One Direction: This Is Us, had once said that Niall was like a "baby brother" to him. The interview ended on a good note with the host asking Zayn about his future music compositions and what type of music he was working on. Malik mentioned how he's working on "some more R&B" and "old school sounds of R&B" for the future.

Image source - Zayn Malik Instagram