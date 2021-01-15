Zayn Malik Promotes New Album 'Nobody Is Watching', Fans React

Zayn Malik has managed to retain and even increase his popularity even after splitting from One Direction. He has started to get recognised as a solo artist, with his own albums making their way. He has now come out with his third solo album that is being called Nobody is Listening. Zayn Malik’s new album also happens to be his third solo album ever and the singer has not failed to promote it on social media either. Have a look at his tweet promoting this album, along with the response that he has got.

Zayn Malik promotes his new album, fans react

Zayn Malik has brought his latest album to his fans and there seems to be palpable excitement within them about his new songs. Even the short video from his album that has been shared in his tweet reveals the intense sound and lyrics that the singer has brought in his album. His previous solo album called Icarus Falls did not receive commercial success, even though it was received well from his fans as well. Zayn, however, seems confident and excited in his new album, as he tweeted, “NOBODY IS LISTENING.. OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!!”.

The replies that he received for his tweet displays the loyal fan base that he has built over the years. His loyal followers were all praises for his new songs and sent all kinds of reactions on social media. Many took to commenting on his tweet, telling Zayn how proud they were for him. The songs in Nobody is Watching have evidently started creating a strong impact already, at least as far as his fans are concerned. The album has a total of eleven songs with different themes.

Nobody is listening isn’t just an album it’s a cultural reset, it’s the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves. it’s art, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted. — bri ¹ᴰ🍒 is listeningᴴ (@svnflowerbri) January 15, 2021

here in argentina it came out 2 hours ago and I can't stop listening to it, let me tell you that you excelled, this album is incredible, I'm very proud of you and everything you do, I love you — belu×͜× (@wllslxj) January 15, 2021

I already listened to it hours ago it’s a masterpiece you did it again zayn I’m sooo proud of youuu i can’t stop listening!! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Om8hlhXFCx — dan is listening (@niazstruth) January 15, 2021

Zayn Malik, along with his partner Gigi Hadid, has recently welcomed their first child, a baby daughter. While his loyal fans have been busy staying all excited for the baby, the artist has already given them another reason to be hyped about with his brand-new album. His new album, even while receiving a little criticism, is being praised for its lyrics and is being considered as a good comeback from him.

