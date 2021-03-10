Zayn Malik Slams The Grammy Awards Committee With A Couple Of Strongly-worded Tweets

Zayn Malik took to Twitter in order to express his disappointment towards the committee members who are responsible for the curation of the list of nominees of the prestigious Grammy Awards. As one will see soon, through the tweet, the singer hinted at the lobbying culture that exists and how those actively involved in it determine who would make it to the list of nominations. Zayn Malik did so while using a handful of strong words in the process.

Zayn Malik's Twitter rant concerning his lack of Grammy nominations:

Source: Zayn Malik's Twitter

The above tweet has been posted by a seemingly disgruntled Zayn Malik who, going by the contents of the same, feels that there is a need of inclusion and transparency. In addition to the same, one can see that through the tweets above, Malik has expressed his belief that environment of the Grammys fosters practices such as favouritism, racism and politics. Shortly after the musician expressed his views towards the same on the micro-blogging site, Twitterati took to the comment section in order to share what they think of it. Some of the tweets can be found below.

you were completely right to tweet that. — s !! (@desireflwr) March 10, 2021

your tweet was literally facts though pic.twitter.com/OqzeHUTQPw — yas (@yasmoreid) March 10, 2021

Sad to know that you had to come here to explain what you said before. I got it, it wasn’t personal, it’s all about favoritism and an inclusion process but sometimes we need to try hard to make people open their minds and read something carefully instead of just reacting. — ZTΔTUS (@ztatus) March 10, 2021

Spill. The fact that artists ten times more popular than him and have nothing to lose at this point won’t speak about the racial bias is extremely disappointing. (This includes my own favs) — Wardah (@mahirahkhancafe) March 10, 2021

About the Grammy Nominations:

The list of nominees of the upcoming 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards was unveiled on the 24th of November, 2020. The list saw names new and old and saw the organization recognizing artists like Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, & HAIM, amongst others. Beyonce and Taylor Swift are amongst those artists who have received the highest number of nominations. Other artistes that have been nominated include the likes of Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Noah Cyrus, Chika, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion, amongst others. Trevour Noah will be seen hosting the ceremony this year round.

More on Zayn Malik's songs:

Ever since Zayn Malik chose to perform solo post his split from the now-disbanded One Direction, Zayn Malik has gone on to release singles like "Pillowtalk", "Drunk" and "Blue". Several noted musicians and portals have pointed out the existence of Bollywood and Pakistani influences in his work as a solo artist. To date, Zayn Malik has released a total of four studio albums since 2016.

As far as Malik's latest album is concerned, the musician released an album that goes by the name of "Nobody's Listening" a little over a month ago. Malik took to Twitter in order to announce the same. The tweet can be found below.

