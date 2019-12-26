What's Zayn Malik Upcoming Album All About?

Zayn Malik, ex-member of the popular band One direction has dropped a new album Flames on November 15. The new single has been released from R3HAB featuring Zayn Malik and Jungleboi. After R3HAB's single success, All comes back to you, the electronic musician maestro has teamed up with Zayn Malik. R3HAB is currently on North American tour with Cash Cash.

Zayn Malik's upcoming albums

The former One Direction member left the huge band in 2015 to pursue a solo career. He released his second ‘Icarus Falls’ last year. R3HAB, speaking about the new song said he was working on the song for quite some time with JungleBoi when they got a call from Zayn Malik. They further added, they could not contain their excitement and are looking forward to share the tune with the world. While the lyric video released on Youtube has already crossed 3 million views.

The singer has been constantly sharing the snippets of his song and promoting it. Earlier this year, Zayn Malik had shared he cannot wait to get back live on stage and it looks like the singer will soon start the touring of his album Flames.

Last year, Zayn Malik dropped his single album of six songs, Icarus Falls. The album received a positive response from critics and fans. Earlier this year, Zayn Malik in collaboration with Shaed, released a song in September, Trampoline.

