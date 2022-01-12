Last Updated:

Zayn Malik's Birthday: Decoding 'Dusk Till Dawn' Singer's Varied Tattoos

Singer/songwriter Zayn Malik has several tattoos inked on his body, but a few of them have stood out. Here are some of the singer's tattoos and their meaning.

zayn malik
1/6
Image: Instagram/@zayn

Zayn Malik inked his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's eyes on his chest. 

zayn malik
2/6
Image: Instagram/@zayn

Malik has several symbols inked on the fingers of his left hand. The singer has never explained what these symbols mean. 

zayn malik
3/6
Image: Instagram/@zayn

Zayn has his father's name 'Yaser' tattoed behind his ear to honour him. 

zayn malik
4/6
Image: Instagram/@zayn

The right hand of the singer is inscribed with the words M.S.G 3/12/12. The date symbolizes his former band One Directions first performance at Madison Square Garden. 

zayn malik
5/6
Image: Instagram/@zayn

Zayn has the name of his maternal grandfather in Arabic which reads “Walter” when translated into English. He also has an Arabic quote inked that translates to "Be True To Who You Are."

zayn malik
6/6
Image: Instagram/@zayn

He has the word 'love' tattooed on his right hand along with a flying bird that symbolizes freedom. 

