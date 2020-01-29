Zayn Malik's New Music Video, Flames, Has Kept The Audience Guessing

Zayn Malik recently released a clip from his upcoming song Flames. However, the song released on November 15, 2019, where he teased the lyric video of the song. The lyric video of Flames crossed over 4.7 million views on YouTube. Two months before the release of the song, Zayn Malik released a collaboration with SHAED for the song Trampoline. Fans were waiting for the music video to come out and the video will be out on January 30, 2020. Take a look at some more information about the song.

Zayn Malik's song Flames

The song features DJ R3HAB and music artist Jungleboi. After Zayn Malik tweeted the video on his Twitter account, it earned thousands of retweets and likes within minutes after it got posted. Fans had a lot of questions in mind after seeing the teaser of the song. Last year, Zayn Malik dropped his single album of six songs, Icarus Falls. The album received a positive response from critics and fans.

However, fans are waiting for his upcoming album to release but the singer has not revealed the name of his upcoming album as of now. The teaser of the song Flames features a person who is seen wearing a black hoodie and the person's face is hidden. It will be interesting to know who is the person behind the black hoodie.

