British pop-star Zayn Malik, months after splitting up with his beau Gigi Hadid, has reportedly signed up for an online dating app. The video has gone viral.

British pop-star Zayn Malik, several months after splitting up with his beau Gigi Hadid, has reportedly signed up for an online dating app. The video has taken over the internet where a profile of a bearded named Zed can be seen. The man has a keen likeliness to the former One Direction member.

According to The Sun, Malik's profile was spotted on a plus-size dating website that promises to match its users with 'big beautiful women.' The report stated that the application uses facial recognition technology to verify users' identities. The clip of the singer taking part in a facial recognition challenge was leaked online. Even though the Pillowtalk singer has not commented on it yet, netizens could not overlook the uncanny resemblance with the man seen in the profile.

As soon as the video was shared on various social media handles, the fans of the 28-year-old singer were quick to urge users to take down the video by arguing that the content is 'invading his privacy.'A fan commented, "If you get the privilege, the opportunity to get paired with THE ZAYN MALIK on a dating app, stop leaking his pictures, yes we're desperate to see him, but not without his consent. Have some human decency."

Another one wrote, "hi, could you please delete it? It was something personal for zayn and it was leaked by a "fan."" A netizen chipped in, "I'm kindly ask you to delete that, it wasn't supposed to be on twitter."

Several fans have also supported his move and stated that he deserves to find love. They requested people to 'leave him alone.' A section of fans even thought it was hard to believe that a celebrity would be on a dating app. They further questioned the authenticity of the viral video. A user wrote, "Okay. How can everyone be so stupid? This man values his privacy so why ** would he go on a dating app? You really think that he thought that no one would recognise him?? And let’s be real he does not need a dating app lmao." A user questioned, "Do you really think he went on a dating app? Hard to imagine that."

