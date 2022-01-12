British pop-star Zayn Malik, several months after splitting up with his beau Gigi Hadid, has reportedly signed up for an online dating app. The video has taken over the internet where a profile of a bearded named Zed can be seen. The man has a keen likeliness to the former One Direction member.

Zayn Malik's video on dating app goes viral

According to The Sun, Malik's profile was spotted on a plus-size dating website that promises to match its users with 'big beautiful women.' The report stated that the application uses facial recognition technology to verify users' identities. The clip of the singer taking part in a facial recognition challenge was leaked online. Even though the Pillowtalk singer has not commented on it yet, netizens could not overlook the uncanny resemblance with the man seen in the profile.

I think that this is a leaked video from a dating app. It seems like someone have a match with Z and he or she was recording the screen while the video was playing pic.twitter.com/zV6wH5SyEZ — Vicky🫀 (@tibidii27) January 7, 2022

As soon as the video was shared on various social media handles, the fans of the 28-year-old singer were quick to urge users to take down the video by arguing that the content is 'invading his privacy.'A fan commented, "If you get the privilege, the opportunity to get paired with THE ZAYN MALIK on a dating app, stop leaking his pictures, yes we're desperate to see him, but not without his consent. Have some human decency."

Another one wrote, "hi, could you please delete it? It was something personal for zayn and it was leaked by a "fan."" A netizen chipped in, "I'm kindly ask you to delete that, it wasn't supposed to be on twitter."

I'm kindly ask you to delete that, it wasn't supposed to be on twitter — Zayn's protectors (@zaynprotectors) January 9, 2022

If you get the privilege, the opportunity to get paired with THE ZAYN MALIK on a dating app, stop leaking his pictures, yes we're desperate to see him, but not without his consent. Have some human decency. — strap some f**ing balls 🤨 (@_Amanda_jones18) January 10, 2022

hi, could you please delete it? It was something personal for zayn and it was leaked by a "fan" — m🇵🇪👾 ZAYN'S BDAY | ZAYN'S DAY (@ftdtetdfnclss) January 7, 2022

Several fans have also supported his move and stated that he deserves to find love. They requested people to 'leave him alone.' A section of fans even thought it was hard to believe that a celebrity would be on a dating app. They further questioned the authenticity of the viral video. A user wrote, "Okay. How can everyone be so stupid? This man values his privacy so why ** would he go on a dating app? You really think that he thought that no one would recognise him?? And let’s be real he does not need a dating app lmao." A user questioned, "Do you really think he went on a dating app? Hard to imagine that."

Like imagine being in the dating app and a dude with zayn's profile texting you, I'd be like "bro this is catfishing, stop it's not cool" and he'd be like "I'm not" and I'd be like "yes you are zayn malik, sure bro" "wanna bet?" — Louiza🌸 has exams on Friday (@sweatpwk) January 8, 2022

Do you really think he went on a dating app? Hard to imagine that. — Clara Van (@ClaraVan17) January 8, 2022

Okay. How can everyone be so stupid. This man values his privacy so why tf would he go on a dating app? You really think that he thought that no one would recognise him?? And let’s be real he does not need a dating app lmao 😂 — aaaaakkhh (@AbdulKh93276773) January 10, 2022

i wonder who that zed is — Zed (@wholelottazed) January 7, 2022

I need answers. Why is Zayn Malik on dating app for curvy?!?!? @zaynmalik explain, please, or I won't be able to get any sleep. — ☾︎ thes ¡! zayn's day (@poeticsherloki) January 8, 2022

Image: AP/Twitter/@tibidii27