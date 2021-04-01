Zola Trailer Out: Fans Excited For Release, 'can't Wait' To Watch The Film

It has been more than a year that Zola had premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. However, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic resulted in a huge delay for the release of this film, which had fans waiting for long to get a mere glimpse of this film. They had been demanding its trailer to be released since a while, and the makers of this movie have finally paid heed to their wish. The Zola trailer has been released on Youtube, which has prompted a wave of response from fans who have been sending their reactions on social media.

Netizens react as Zola trailer releases

The plot of this film is based on the popular Twitter thread of a total of 148 tweets that were made by Aziah ‘Zola’ Wells, which described her unexpected journey into stripping. Though the story turned out to be fiction, the Twitter thread fascinated a huge number of people who sent their reactions to it. The makers thus decided to make a film on this story, which had fans eagerly waiting for long. Ironically, the trailer of this film, which is based on a Twitter thread, has been receiving strong responses on the same social media platform by excited fans.

Oh, goodness, I remember that tweet thread was fun as heck. We thought it was real when we had the fun, but it turned out to be pure fiction. Catfished us all, but hey, we still laughed. Write a fictional story over twitter as real and get yourself a movie made, kids! — JaniaJania (@zarqa) March 31, 2021

I read this story on break while I was still working at Starbucks sophomore year of college and I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS. — smelly pussy donna (@poseidonfucks) March 31, 2021

They reminisced about how the Twitter thread created a massive impact on so many people and has eventually been made into a movie. The fans expressed their excitement for finally getting to see the trailer, after being delayed for so long. They also described their own memories of reading that thread and how they have been excited for its release ever since it was announced that it would be adapted into a film. The Zola trailer has thus received a stellar response, and it is expected to have a decent turnout of audiences in the theatre.

It’s been longer than a year babe — zac mighty (@zacmighty) March 30, 2021

I’m so excited to see that thread brought to life. — Pedro Pascal’s 5k Unanswered Emails (@onedankmom) March 31, 2021

FINALLY! I cannot wait! — Heather Taylor (@howveryheather) March 31, 2021

Looks so good! — Erin Cherry ðŸ’ (@CherryActs) March 31, 2021

Definitely gonna be awesome — Felicia Barrientez (@FeliciaBarrien1) March 31, 2021

Taylor Paige will be seen playing the titular character of Zola in this film. Some of the other actors in this cast include Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo and others who have also played prominent characters in the plot. Zola is all set to have a theatrical release, as the end of the trailer reads, “In theatres this summer”.