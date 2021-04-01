Last Updated:

Zola Trailer Out: Fans Excited For Release, 'can't Wait' To Watch The Film

After a long wait, fans have finally got to witness the Zola trailer which has prompted all kinds of excited reactions on social media; Read

Written By
Anurag Sharma
Zola trailer

A still from the trailer


It has been more than a year that Zola had premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. However, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic resulted in a huge delay for the release of this film, which had fans waiting for long to get a mere glimpse of this film. They had been demanding its trailer to be released since a while, and the makers of this movie have finally paid heed to their wish. The Zola trailer has been released on Youtube, which has prompted a wave of response from fans who have been sending their reactions on social media.

READ | The Suicide Squad trailer gives a sneak-peek into its world of action and madness

Netizens react as Zola trailer releases

The plot of this film is based on the popular Twitter thread of a total of 148 tweets that were made by Aziah ‘Zola’ Wells, which described her unexpected journey into stripping. Though the story turned out to be fiction, the Twitter thread fascinated a huge number of people who sent their reactions to it. The makers thus decided to make a film on this story, which had fans eagerly waiting for long. Ironically, the trailer of this film, which is based on a Twitter thread, has been receiving strong responses on the same social media platform by excited fans.

READ | 'Wrath of Man' trailer out; fans can't wait to watch Jason Statham-Guy Ritchie's film

They reminisced about how the Twitter thread created a massive impact on so many people and has eventually been made into a movie. The fans expressed their excitement for finally getting to see the trailer, after being delayed for so long.  They also described their own memories of reading that thread and how they have been excited for its release ever since it was announced that it would be adapted into a film. The Zola trailer has thus received a stellar response, and it is expected to have a decent turnout of audiences in the theatre. 

Taylor Paige will be seen playing the titular character of Zola in this film. Some of the other actors in this cast include Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo and others who have also played prominent characters in the plot. Zola is all set to have a theatrical release, as the end of the trailer reads, “In theatres this summer”. 

 

  • Promo image courtesy: A still from the trailer

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT