Zola Trailer Out: Here Is What To Expect From This Comedy-drama Film

Zola has been one of the highly anticipated film among fans, who have been waiting since long for its trailer to be released. The ongoing pandemic had created a delay in sharing a glimpse of this comedy-drama film with the audience. However, the wait is now over as the makers of this film have finally shared the trailer on Youtube, which has already begun to receive large of views. The Zola trailer has given a small insight of the plot and what to be expected from this movie by the viewers.

Zola trailer released

Zola had first premiered in the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in January last year. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic created a major delay in the release of the film. However, the Zola trailer is finally out, which shows the story of Zola, who turns into a stripper in the most unexpected circumstances. A little more than 2 minutes long, this trailer shows the scenes from the film which depict some of the highlight scenes from the story. Zola meets Stefani, who introduces her to forbidden world of stripping and sex racket. It results in the most unexpected turn of events for Zola, who isn’t aware of what is in store for her next.

The trailer ends in a cliff-hanger, which shows Zola in the middle of some of the twisted characters in the business and a complicated situation. This film is based on a real story, that first came not light with the 148-tweet Twitter thread made by Aziah ‘Zola’ Wells, where she described in brief about her personal journey, which had a list of twists and turns. It strongly fascinated the audience and the makers of this film thus decided to pick up the idea and bring it on the screen.

Released on March 31, the Zola trailer has 2,00,000 views on Youtube. The cast of this film includes Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo and others in some of the major roles in the plot. This film is all set to have a theatrical release, as the end of the trailer reads, “In theatres this summer”.