Last Updated:

Zubeen Garg Back Home After Hospitalisation

Singer Zubeen Garg says he is back home and "ready to start work" following hospitalisation earlier this week. He was admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Zubeen Garg

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@zubeen.garg


Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Singer Zubeen Garg says he is back home and "ready to start work" following hospitalisation earlier this week.

The singer, best known for the chartbuster "Ya Ali" from the 2006 film "Gangster", was admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh on Tuesday after he fell down and became unconscious at a resort in Assam.

Garg, 52, took to Instagram late Saturday night and updated fans about his health.

"I am back home and ready to start work," he wrote.

Apart from singing and composing music for several films in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi, Garg has also directed and starred in many Assamese films such as "Kanchanjunga", "Mission China" and "Mon Jai" among others.

READ | Songs of Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg become protest anthems in Assam
READ | Singer Zubeen Garg loses consciousness at event at Guwahati, rushed to hospital
READ | Assam: Singer Zubeen Garg files complaint against miscreants who heckled and abused him
READ | Assamese singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh following a head injury

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT