'100 Days': Film Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi Raises Concern On The Future Of Theatres

The reopening of cinema halls will be examined after assessing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the month of June, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on June 2. With June almost coming to an end, Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and weighed in on the ongoing debate — whether to reopen theatres or not.

Stressing on 'No clarity', Rathi wrote, "100 days since cinemas have been shut for business. No clarity on the date for the re-commencement of operations. No clarity on the possibility of fiscal or policy-driven support. No clarity on the availability of sufficient content when they open. Millions of jobs at risk." [sic] For those unaware, Javadekar in his address to the industry representatives, appreciated the fact that India has over 9,500 screens generating nearly Rs 30 crores per day by way of sale of tickets of cinema halls alone.

Discussing the specific demands of the industry, Javadekar said relief sought by the industry was more financial in nature such as salary subsidy, interest-free loans for three years, exemption on taxes and duties, waiver of minimum demand charges on electricity and electricity at industrial rates, among others.

A user reading Rathi's status wrote, "OTT Platforms are future now. This pandemic changed everything. If theatres gonna open den audiences will not be the same,2020 is End of THEATRES. Better buy Projector &enjoy movies on OTT for a lifetime now. We cannot ever return to normal life.. we hv to reinvent ourselves." [sic] To this, Rathi replied saying, "Sad to see how you don’t seem to have any faith in science. A vaccine / medicine is surely around the corner." [sic]

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share a heart-tugging note on the impact of lockdown on independent film exhibitors or the single screen owners. He revealed that a producer few days back 'sarcastically congratulated' him on 'Gulabo Sitabo's' OTT release.

Rathi said that a person like him and many others from this sector have received no relief and while they try to put on a brave face, he has been going through an array of feelings. He wrote, "Our problems are ours alone... I know that many of us have liquidated our savings to continue paying salaries, cut down on important expenses to make ends meet and in some unfortunate cases, even mortgaged the properties to raise funds with the hope of making it to the end of this dark tunnel, without knowing if there's light at the end of it."

(with PTI inputs)

