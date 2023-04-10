2nd Edition of Hello India Art Awards concludes in Delhi; Here’s full list of winners

Quick links:
Image: ANI
The flagship edition of the RPSG Hello India Art Award was recently organised in New Delhi. The awards felicitate and appreciate the works of established artists, upcoming talent, new media, individual and group exhibitions, galleries that curate and showcase excellent artwork, various mediums of expression and every domain of artistic excellence there is in India today. The awards are aimed to provide support to artists for their exceptional contribution to the art industry.
Kiran Nadar – The Founder and Chairperson Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation
Tasneem Zakaria Mehta – Managing Trustee and Director Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum (Mumbai), Art Historian, Writer, Curator and Designer
Rahaab Allana – Art Curator and Publisher of Alkazi Foundation for the Arts in New Delhi
Anita Dube – Artist, Curator and Designer
Emerging Artist Of The Year: Soumya Shankar Bose
Critical Writer Of The Year: Arushi Vats
Exhibition Of The Year (Gallery): Rajyashri Goody
Exhibition Of The Year (Institutional): Lavina Baltoda
Breakthrough Artist Of The Year: Farah Mulla
Curator Of The Year: Anushka Rajendran
Public Art Initiative Of The Year: Anshika Varma
Non-Profit Initiations Of The Year: AGRI Forum by FICA
Artist Book Of The Year: Prarthana Singh
Critical Voice Of The Year: Anupam Roy
Revival Of Art & Culture Of India: Sangita Jindal
Art Patron Of The Year: Lekha Podar
Contribution To Contemporary Art In South Asia: Atul Dodiya
Lifetime Achievement Award: Rameshwar Broota
Contribution To Contemporary Art In South Asia (Institution): Khoj International Artists Association
Notably, the Hello India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. It carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.