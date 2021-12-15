2PM’s Hwang Chan- Sung Announces Pregnancy With Longtime Girlfriend; To Tie The Knot Soon

South Korean actor and 2PM's member Hwang Chan-sung surprised his fans on Wednesday as he penned a long letter about his big decisions in life. Taking to Instagram, Chansung announced his marriage plans to his fiancé and that they are expecting their first child. In his statement, the artist also announced his decision to exit from his agency JYP Entertainment in the month of January next year.

Taking to his official photo-sharing site, Hwang Chan-sung shared a statement in Korean language that roughly translates:

To HOTTEST

Hello. This is 2PM’s Chansung.

The cold winter season is already here. I began activities when I was 17, and 15 years have passed already. A lot has happened, and there have been many memories. I express endless gratitude to HOTTEST who have created valuable memories. Today, I am telling you about changes and happiness in my life.

There is someone who I have been in a relationship with for a long time. This person has been the resting place for my unstable heart and a friend who I can share anything with for a long time, and she became my girlfriend. While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year. We are very cautious as she is in the early stage of her pregnancy, but I am sharing this news as I thought that I should tell you first.

My partner on this road to creating a new family does not have the same job as me, so I ask for your generous understanding for not revealing her.

In addition, my contract with JYP Entertainment, which I have been with for 15 years, ends in January. I went through much discussion with the company regarding my thought to go down my own path along with the addition of my new family that I will continue life with, and we came to the mutual discussion to not renew my contract. The decision was made through communication with my future as the priority, and the company willingly gave blessings for my bright future. The company is my root and like an old friend, and we will always support each other’s growth. My definite path has not been decided yet, but I will share plans that won’t cause concern to fans.

As I relayed so much information today, I am concerned and worried about how our HOTTEST will feel at the sudden news. I will work hard as I am right now in the near future in order to impress as 2PM’s youngest member Chansung and actor Hwang Chansung.

Thank you.