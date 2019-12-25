Prabhas Owns THESE Unbelievably Expensive Items; See Full List Here

The South Indian superstar Prabhas has become one of the most popular and bankable actors of recent times with two blockbuster movies Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Both the movies did exceedingly well at the box office with the first instalment being the highest-grossing Indian film of all time while the second instalment being the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The actor also recently stepped foot into Bollywood along with Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho which also did reasonably well at the box office entering the 100 crore club. With his career being at its peak the actor's net worth is reported to be a whopping ₹196.35 Crore and an annual income of ₹ 45 Crore. Hence, here are 5 ridiculously expensive things Prabhas owns:

1) BMW

The Baahubali actor owns a BMW. The model of the BMW car is reported to be X3 which costs around ₹ 68 Lakhs. BMW X3 is not the only car that he owns, but the actor also owns multiple other luxury cars.

2) Rolls Royce

If the reports are to be believed then Prabhas also owns a Rolls Royce. Though the name of the model is not known the car is reportedly worth Rs 8 crores and is considered more expensive than Amitabh Bachchan's Rolls Royce. Rolls Royce has become one of the trendy luxury cars among the A-listers of Bollywood and Prabhas already owns one.

3) Gym Equipments

It might not come as a surprise to you but the Saaho actor has spent a great deal of money on his gym equipment. His gym equipment alone is estimated to be of ₹1.5 Crore and was reportedly gifted to him by the makers of Baahubali.

4) Volleyball Court

One of the costliest things that Prabhas owns is his sand volleyball court located in Hyderabad. The actor has developed a volleyball court just adjacent to his place and plays the sport with his friends whenever he is free. The cost of the court is unknown but is rumoured to be extremely expensive.

5) Farmhouse

Not just a volleyball court but Prabhas also owns a farmhouse in Hyderabad which is said to cost around a hefty ₹ 60 Crore.

