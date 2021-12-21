'83', 'Don't Look Up', 'Atrangi Re': Here's What To Watch On OTT & Theatres This Weekend

With Christmas around the weekend, there is a lot in store for people wishing to spend quality time with their loved ones by catching up on films and series. Over-the-Top platforms and theatres too have numerous ventures coming up during the upcoming weekend. While Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 and the love triangle Atrangi Re will be attractions for Bollywood fans, there is The Matrix Resurrections and Don't Look Up for followers of international cinema.

As far as series are concerned, there is Emily in Paris: Season 2 and more. Even those wishing to watch regional content, have multiple options, like the Malayalam film Minnal Murali. Some recently-released films like Maanaadu and Satyamev Jayate 2 are also taking the OTT route over the weekend.

What to watch on OTT and theatres this weekend?

'83- theatres- Hindi- December 24

Ranveer Singh stars in the recreation of the historic 1983 cricket World Cup triumph by Kapil Dev's men.

Atrangi Re- Disney+ Hotstar- Hindi- December 24

Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush present a quirky love triangle, involving feelings of the characters after kidnapping and the appearance of an ex-lover.

The Matrix Resurrections- English- theatres & HBO Max- December 22

Keanu Reeves and co are back amid the twists and turns and loads of action and drama, as Neo seeks to reunite with Trinity.

Don't Look Up- English- Netflix- December 24

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as astronomers facing challenges to alert the world about an approaching comet in the science fiction comedy.

Emily in Paris: Season 2- English- Amazon Prime- December 22

The second season of the comedy-drama series hits the web and continues the story of Emily's life, as she goes about her social media job, friendships and relationships.

Being the Ricardos- English-Amazon Prime-December 21

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as popular '50s sitcom I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in this comedy-drama.

Satyameva Jayate 2- Hindi- Amazon Prime- December 23

John Abraham stars in not one, but three roles, in the cop vs vigilante brothers action saga.

Minnal Murali- Malayalam-Netflix-December 24

Tipped as the first superhero venture from Kerala, Tovino Thomas features in this comedy about a man realising his superpowers.

Maanaadu- Tamil- Sony Liv- December 24

Recently-released Silamabarasan starrer about a man revisiting the day when he kills the CM hits OTT now.

Parampara-Telugu- Disney+Hotstar- December 24

The series stars veterans like Jagapathy Babu, Sarath Kumar and is an action series revolving around revenge and family.

Madhuram-Malayalam-Sony Liv-December 24

Joju George, Nikhil Vimal co-star in this romantic film where the action takes place in a hospital.

Encanto-English-Disney+ Hotstar-December 24

This is an animated venture set in Encanto and traces Mirabel's journey amid the blessings of the place for every child.

Shyam Singha Roy- Telugu-theatres- December 24

Nani stars in a double role in this drama-thriller that revolves around the theme of reincarnation.

Ghani-Telugu-theatres-December 24

Varun Tej stars in this sports drama revolving around the theme of boxing.

Kolaambi-Malayalam-MTALKIE-December 24

Nithya Menen co-stars in this drama film which was recently screened at the IFFI, and will hit a new OTT platform.

Kunjeldho-Malayalam-December 24

Asif Ali and Gopika Udyan star in this romantic drama of a couple falling in love and later battling issues.