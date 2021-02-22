A Look At Samir Gaikwad's Instagram Post Before The Video-maker Passed Away

Samir Gaikwad’s Instagram followers reached out in the comments of his latest post to express their shock at the news of his suicide. The 22-year-old Tik-Toker was found hanging from his fan in his house by his cousin. When police investigated the case, they ruled it as a case of suicide but the investigation into the matter is still on as there was no suicide note found, the local police said. Gaikwad's cousin Prafulla Gaikwad called the police post seeing him hanging. He was then rushed to the hospital but was announced dead upon arrival.

Gaikwad enjoyed the loyalty of his followers from the areas adjoining Maharashtra and Pune. He was popular for his Tik-Tok and Instagram videos. Take a look at the last video that Samir Gaikwad posted on his Instagram.

Popular Pune-based video-maker commits suicide

The last video that Samir Gaikwad posted was in the format of an Instagram Reel which means it was a short video of just a few seconds. In the video, the young Tik-Toker can be seen seated on a chair in front of his car and delivering a dialogue. What he is saying roughly translates to, "If someone becomes a tea seller you should try to become a milk supplier to him instead of trying to become another tea seller". He continued to say in the video that 'people do not know how to do business but want to become businessmen'. The video ended with a peppy Bollywood song.

Many of Samir Gaikwad’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to express their feelings on his death. They asked what could have gone wrong that he had to kill himself barely hours after posting the video. They wanted to know the cause of Samir Gaikwad's death. Others said that they could not believe that he was really gone. Many of his followers called him 'brother', as he had asked people to, and said that they missed him and would miss the content he created. There were a lot of others who expressed their condolences and hoped he would find peace and rest in the next life.

