Aadesh Shrivastava's Son Avitesh To Star In Biopic Based On Late Musician's Love Story

A biopic on late musician Aadesh Shrivastava was announced on the occasion of Father's Day, with the project set to chronicle his love story. In an announcement by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it was revealed that his son Avitesh will be taking on the lead role, while Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla will be bankrolling the project.

For the unversed, Aadesh Shrivastava passed away in 2015 after struggling with Cancer.

Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh to star in late music composer's biopic

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, June 19, Taran Adarsh dropped the project's poster where Avitesh is seen in a funky avatar as he plays the drums. Dressed in an all-black outfit, he looked dapper with matching glasses and other accessories. In the caption, Adarsh mentioned, "AADESH SHRIVASTAVA'S BIOPIC ANNOUNCED, SON AVITESH TO STAR IN IT... On the occasion of #FathersDay, producers #DeepakMukut [#SohamRockstarEntertainment] and #MansiBagla [#MiniFilms] team up again... This time for a biopic on late musician #AadeshShrivatava’s love story." Take a look.

AADESH SHRIVASTAVA'S BIOPIC ANNOUNCED, SON AVITESH TO STAR IN IT... On the occasion of #FathersDay, producers #DeepakMukut [#SohamRockstarEntertainment] and #MansiBagla [#MiniFilms] team up again... This time for a biopic on late musician #AadeshShrivatava’s love story. pic.twitter.com/j0lJiUTClN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2022

Aadesh passed away at the age of 51, after having battled cancer for a long time. The musician, whose cancer relapsed for the third time, had received immense love from Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, producer Ramesh Taurani, Shekhar Kapur, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy among others as they visited him in the hospital during his last days.

Aadesh's son was inclined towards music from the age of 11 and often went to the studio with his father. Avitesh made his debut with Main Hua Tera in 2018 and the video of his track was directed by Remo D'Souza.The lyrics were penned by Avitesh and Kunaal Vermaa.

Meanwhile, Aadesh Shrivastava has had an illustrious career in the music industry, with his musical compositions in films like Chalte Chalte, Baabul, Baghban, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Rajneeti winning the hearts of many. Aadesh also sang some iconic songs like Sona Sona, Shava Shava, Gustakhiyaan and Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH/ INSTAGRAM/ @AADESH786)