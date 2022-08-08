Aarya Walvekar Crowned Miss India USA 2022; Says 'Title Is Not Just A Crown…’

It was recently announced that Aarya Walvekar has been declared the winner of the Miss India USA 2022. While sharing glimpses from the ceremony, Aarya penned a note on social media revealing her experience about how her heart was filled with gratitude when she received the honour. She even mentioned how she felt proud to represent her nation’s capital Washington DC at the national Miss India USA pageant.

Miss India USA 2022 Aarya Walvekar reveals she entered pageant with 'no idea'

Aarya Walvekar, who was recently crowned Miss India USA 2022, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos giving stunning glimpses of the ceremony. In the photos, she can be seen standing on the stage while holding a bouquet of flowers as she gets honoured with the title. In the caption, she penned a note stating how the feelings she was experiencing were indescribable and added how she was never filled with this much gratitude in her life. She even stated how she was filled with nervousness and excitement and mentioned that she entered the pageant with no idea what to expect. While signing off, she even teased her fans by stating that she will be sharing more details in her next post.

The caption read, “The feelings I’m experiencing are indescribable. I have never been filled with this much gratitude in my life. It is my pleasure to announce that I, Aarya Abhijit Walvekar, am your newly crowned Miss India USA 2022. This weekend I had the honor of representing our nations capital, Washington DC at the national Miss India USA pageant. Filled with nervousness and excitement, I entered this weekend with no idea what to expect. However I left this weekend with a national crown, a precious pageant sisterhood, and tons of gratitude in my heart. I understand that this title is not just a crown, it is a duty, a responsibility. I plan on taking advantage of this amazing platform to spread love, positivity, and awareness. I hope you all send me your support, blessings, and love as I start my journey and take on my duties as your miss India USA 2022 post 2 coming soon ;)” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@aaryawalvekar